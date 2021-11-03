The healthy veggies you eat will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 12:15 AM IST  |  2.4K
   
BLACKPINK
The healthy veggies you eat will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like
Advertisement

Their debut single Whistle made BLACKPINK a popular household name in 2016 and since then, there has been no looking back! Since then, they have collaborated with the likes of Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and so many more. And blessed the world with tracks like Lovesick Girls, How You Like That, Ice Cream and so many more. 

 

In addition to making amazing music, the BLACKPINK alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have also become style stars, social media stars and much more, with the help of their loving BLINKS. If you’re wondering which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like, scroll down and take the quiz to find out!

 

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ

Advertisement

Credits: Getty Images, Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel

The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel

$13.99
(%)
 Buy Now
The Thursday Murder Club: The Record-breaking Sunday Times Number One Bestseller

The Thursday Murder Club: The Record-breaking Sunday Times Number One Bestseller

$15.53
(%)
 Buy Now
Peril

Peril

$18.00
$30.00 (40%)
 Buy Now
Week's Best Sellers

Week's Best Sellers

$0.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Best Sellers By Rick Nelson Original 1962 Imperial Records Lp 9218 Mono High Fidelity Vinyl Lp Record Ex

Best Sellers By Rick Nelson Original 1962 Imperial Records Lp 9218 Mono High Fid...

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Best Sellers

Best Sellers

$6.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Greenlights

Greenlights

$24.50
$28.00 (12%)
 Buy Now
Apples Never Fall

Apples Never Fall

$14.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Carhartt Mens K87 Workwear Short Sleeve T-shirt (regular And Big & Tall Sizes) Work Utility T Shirts, Heather Grey, Medium Us

Carhartt Mens K87 Workwear Short Sleeve T-shirt (regular And Big & Tall Size...

$16.99
(%)
 Buy Now
In Five Years: A Novel

In Five Years: A Novel

$12.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All