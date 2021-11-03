The healthy veggies you eat will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

Their debut single Whistle made BLACKPINK a popular household name in 2016 and since then, there has been no looking back! Since then, they have collaborated with the likes of Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and so many more. And blessed the world with tracks like Lovesick Girls, How You Like That, Ice Cream and so many more.

In addition to making amazing music, the BLACKPINK alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have also become style stars, social media stars and much more, with the help of their loving BLINKS. If you’re wondering which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like, scroll down and take the quiz to find out!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ