Hear Me Out 1st teasers: EXO’s Suho, D.O and Sehun look attractive in bright concept photos

On June 26, their agent, SM Entertainment, said that EXO shared a teaser image of their seventh full-length album, EXIST, on their social media accounts. Members Suho, D.O., and Sehun, who switched to casual styling, caught people's attention by capturing them relaxing in a cozy setting. There are a total of nine songs on this album, and you can listen to all of them at 6:00 p.m. KST (2:30 PM IST) on July 10 on various music sites.

EXIST:

EXO attracted attention with their pre-release of the dreamy ballad Let Me In on June 12 before releasing another new song, Hear Me Out, with a teaser and music video at 6 p.m. KST (2:30 PM IST) on June 30. will also be made available. Meanwhile, EXO's seventh regular album, EXIST, will be out on July 10 as well. This year marked EXO's 11th anniversary, and on July 10 it will make a full comeback. However, due to a disagreement between the three members and their agency and a member's sudden military enlistment, EXO experienced a crisis in its activities as a whole during this process.

EXO’s activities:

The agency, SM Entertainment, made the sudden announcement on May 3 that Kai would be joining the military. Kai was planning for the group comeback, yet because of an adjustment of the Military Administration's guidelines, he needed to go to the Army Training Centre on May 11th. Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin, members of EXO, requested an unfair slavery contract against their agency SM Entertainment on June 1 and informed SM Entertainment that the exclusive contract had been terminated due to the failure to provide settlement data. Concerns about EXO's full comeback grew as the disagreements between Chenbaeksi and SM continued, but both sides had a strong desire for EXO's activities, so group activities like filming music videos and group reality shows continued even during the dispute. After about 20 days, CBX and SM came to an agreement on the misunderstanding and ended the dispute for EXO's benefit.

ALSO READ: TWICE leader Jihyo’s awaited solo debut mini album ZONE date CONFIRMED through motion teaser

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapcha t