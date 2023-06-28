Hear Me Out: EXO’s Kai and Chen look dashing in new individual concept photos for awaited comeback

On June 28, the agency SM Entertainment released teaser images of Chen and Kai, who are members of EXO who have undergone a new transformation. The teaser images, which was released via EXO's official social media accounts, shows Chen and Kai evoking feelings with deep eyes in a natural but cozy setting. Kai adorns a modern Gen-Z look while Chen takes on a classic silhouette.

EXO’s comeback:

EXO will deliver their seventh regular album 'EXIST' through different music sites at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on July 10th, and will likewise deliver it as a record around the same time. Furthermore, EXO plans to pre-release another b-side tune 'Hear Me Out' on June 30th, following the b-side tune 'Let Me In' delivered on June 12th, raising assumptions for the new album that will be released soon. Previously, Xiumin, Baekhyun, and Chanyeol's teaser images were made public. The picture contains three individuals with a harmonious atmosphere and a friendly look shared between the three of them. The first ones had Suho, D.O and Sehun. Each member shows a bright and sweet look, which makes the fans think that the new song will be soft, upbeat and fun.

EXO’s activities:

SM Entertainment, along with Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin, released a joint statement on June 19 stating that they and the three artists had ample time to openly discuss all issues and were pleased to inform fans that they were able to resolve the dispute and come to an amicable agreement. After that, SM stated that they had acknowledged and continued the relationship established by the artist contract. Additionally, following some discussions and revisions, they decided to continue actively promoting as EXO in various activities. On July 10, EXO will release their seventh regular album, EXIST, two years after the special album DON'T FIGHT THE FEELING, which came out in June 2021. Fans have a lot of high expectations for the album. As many fans have proactively communicated their interests about the total rebound in the midst of the contention among CBX and SM, consideration is likewise centered around whether they will actually want to do exercises that will delete the second thoughts of these fans.

