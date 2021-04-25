Heart That Fanart #1: Meet our featured artists and check out their incredible KPop/Drama related art!

Take a trip with us as we show you new artists and their cool K-Pop and KDrama inspired fanarts here! Follow the rules to get your fanart featured in our list too.

Pinkvilla’s Heart The Fanart is back with its very first round of entries! After introducing the series on April 18, 2021, we’ve received amazing entries of the young talented artists who are pouring their love on paper or screen. At Pinkvilla’s Hallyutalk, we want to give Korean culture enthusiasts a platform to express their love, get closer to the K-Industry and bring them exclusive interviews from their favourite K-Pop groups!

With Heart That Fanart, we’ve introduced a series where artists can get featured solely on their love for K-Pop or KDramas via fanarts! All the entries that we received and were tagged in, were amazing, to say the least! So in the plethora of entries, we’ve chosen some fanarts randomly for you to indulge in. These artists have poured their heart and soul into these fanarts, to represent their love for their precious idols and actors and show it to the world. So we’re making it a bit easier for them to do so.

Check out the entries below!

1. Anushka Francis - @artbyanuki

2. Riya Shriprasad - @riya_shriprasad

3. @asonyacurlyhairdraws

4. Krisha - @krishas.aart

5. @its.squiddy_

6. @artistic_crazer07

7. Ishita Dwivedi, Tamil Nadu, India

Making us their fans with each stroke of brush are these young talented artists! Make sure you follow and hype them up well!

f you want to be featured in our series, follow these rules:

1. Follow us on @Hallyutalk on Instagram & @hallyutalk1 on Twitter.

2. Post your fanarts with #HeartThatFanArt and #Hallyutalk

3. Tag us on @Hallyutalk on Instagram & @hallyutalk1 on Twitter while posting.

In case you would like to send us your artwork and do not have a social media account, send us your artwork with your name, the group/idol’s name, and your city to editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Stay tuned for the second round of Heart That Fanart!

Credits :Pinkvilla

