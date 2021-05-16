Heart That Fanart #3: Check out the lovely KPop/KDrama fanarts ft. IU's Birthday Project 2021 by Indian UAENA
Pinkvilla’s Hallyutalk is back with its Heart That Fanart series! And we must say that your responses and art has us swooning over it as much as we swoon over Song Joong Ki! We introduced this segment to feature and showcase fanarts of the many Korean culture fan artists to the world. Some might think K-Pop and K-Drama are only for teenagers who have all the time in the world, but they can’t be more wrong than that. Some are as talented as they come!
In today’s featured artists’ list, we have randomly chosen eight fanarts/artists that either tagged us on our Instagram or mailed us their amazing art. While the artists or fanarts we choose might be starting out just now or might be recognized, we’re giving them (and you) a platform to connect and interact with each other! So let’s get started with this week’s fanart!
One thing to note is that as today, May 16, marks the golden singer IU’s birthday, we have received many fanarts of IU as the birthday project of UAENA India! So the majority of the list will feature IU! We’ve randomly chosen some of them and added them here.
Minakshi Deshpande - @kwazycupkakes9
SEJ - @sej__artgallery
MJ - @mirage__07
Anusha - @dream_artz.07
Armily Tanujk - @art_by_army
Riya Shripasad - @riya_shriprasad
Michelle - @rxsiiqq
Svan - @whimsicalbrushesxpens
Making us their fans with each stroke of brush are these young talented artists! Make sure you follow and hype them up well!
If you want to be featured in our series, follow these rules:
1. Follow us on @Hallyutalk on Instagram & @hallyutalk1 on Twitter.
2. Post your fanarts with #HeartThatFanArt and #Hallyutalk
3. Tag us on @Hallyutalk on Instagram & @hallyutalk1 on Twitter while posting.
In case you would like to send us your artwork and do not have a social media account, send us your artwork with your name, the group/idol’s name, and your city to editorial@pinkvilla.com.
Stay tuned for another featured list of Heart That Fanart!
