Heart That Fanart #3: Check out the lovely KPop/KDrama fanarts ft. IU's Birthday Project 2021 by Indian UAENA

Take a trip with us as we show you new artists and their cool K-Pop and KDrama inspired fanarts here! Follow the rules to get your fanart featured in our list too.
9848 reads Mumbai Updated: May 16, 2021 07:49 pm
Heart That Fanart series by Pinkvilla's Hallyutalk Heart That Fanart series by Pinkvilla's Hallyutalk.
Pinkvilla’s Hallyutalk is back with its Heart That Fanart series! And we must say that your responses and art has us swooning over it as much as we swoon over Song Joong Ki! We introduced this segment to feature and showcase fanarts of the many Korean culture fan artists to the world. Some might think K-Pop and K-Drama are only for teenagers who have all the time in the world, but they can’t be more wrong than that. Some are as talented as they come!

In today’s featured artists’ list, we have randomly chosen eight fanarts/artists that either tagged us on our Instagram or mailed us their amazing art. While the artists or fanarts we choose might be starting out just now or might be recognized, we’re giving them (and you) a platform to connect and interact with each other! So let’s get started with this week’s fanart! 

 

One thing to note is that as today, May 16, marks the golden singer IU’s birthday, we have received many fanarts of IU as the birthday project of UAENA India! So the majority of the list will feature IU! We’ve randomly chosen some of them and added them here. 

 

Minakshi Deshpande - @kwazycupkakes9

 

SEJ - @sej__artgallery

 

MJ - @mirage__07

 

Anusha - @dream_artz.07

 

Armily Tanujk - @art_by_army

 

Riya Shripasad - @riya_shriprasad

 

Michelle - @rxsiiqq

 

Svan - @whimsicalbrushesxpens

 

Making us their fans with each stroke of brush are these young talented artists! Make sure you follow and hype them up well! 

If you want to be featured in our series, follow these rules:

1. Follow us on @Hallyutalk on Instagram & @hallyutalk1 on Twitter. 

2. Post your fanarts with #HeartThatFanArt and #Hallyutalk

3. Tag us on @Hallyutalk on Instagram & @hallyutalk1 on Twitter while posting.

 

In case you would like to send us your artwork and do not have a social media account, send us your artwork with your name, the group/idol’s name, and your city to editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Also Read: On #IU29thSpring, take a look at the masterpieces the multi talented artist has served us in the last 13 years

Stay tuned for another featured list of Heart That Fanart!

