Heartbeat: 2PM’s Ok Taecyeon and Won Ji An are a hilarious duo in chaotic teaser for upcoming vampire drama

Ok Taecyeon, who plays Seon Woo Hyeol, and Won Ji An, who plays Joo In Hae, will be featured in KBS 2TV's brand-new Monday-Tuesday drama Heartbeat on June 16. The release of a comprehensive preview video with symbiotic romance overawes and piques the interest of potential viewers. The extensive preview video begins with Ok Taecyeon narrating, We are vampires, and shows Ok Taecyeon, Yun Byeong Hee (Lee Sang Hae), and Ko Kyu Pil (Park Dong Seop) traversing time.

The teaser:

Won Ji An shouts at Ok Taecyeon, who was sleeping there, as she heads to the building her father inherited. She becomes busy kicking him out. However, in spite of the strong reaction, the two hold a meeting at a convenience store and eventually draw attention due to the strange atmosphere they create, leading neighbors to mistake them for newlyweds. The scene in which Ok Taecyeon uses Won Jian's card without restriction because he slept for about 100 years and was unfamiliar with new culture. Won Ji An yelled, "Go out and earn money first," when she found out that he had used her card. Interest is also piqued by the baffling love triangle that involves Ok Taecyeon, Won Ji An, and Park Kanghyun. Ok Taecyeon, who has been observing the two friendly people, asks Park Kanghyun, "What do you think of Joo In Hae?" Won Ji An and Park Kang Hyun, who were junior and senior respectively in college, meet again by chance.

Heartbeat:

Park Kanghyun, on the other hand, did not give up when Ok Taecyeon said, "Look, I'm very worried about living together," and she responded, "If you say no, you're lying," bringing attention to their future relationship. In addition, Won Jian, who was watching Park Kanghyun, concealed the vampire Ok Taecyeon's existence by claiming that he had cold hands and feet when Park Kanghyun inquired about Ok Taecyeon's cold hands. Ok Taecyeon, Won Ji An, Park Kanghyun, and Yoon So Hee, whose fates are intertwined, appear in turn at the end of the video, generating interest in the main broadcast's depiction of their fates.

ALSO READ: BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS): ATEEZ members enjoy the thrill of danger in spicy comeback MV

Advertisement