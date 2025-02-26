Hearts2Hearts’ Ian exposed? Former classmates drop shocking school bullying allegations

SM Entertainment’s latest girl group, Hearts2Hearts, made their highly anticipated debut, instantly grabbing attention as the company’s first girl group since aespa. However, just as fans were celebrating their arrival on the K-pop scene, controversy erupted when allegations against one of the group’s members, Ian, surfaced online.

Shortly after Hearts2Hearts debuted, an anonymous post began circulating on social media, accusing Ian of having a violent and problematic past. The post, reportedly written by a former classmate, detailed multiple incidents in which Ian allegedly bullied peers, engaged in aggressive behavior, and was part of a troublesome friend group. According to Koreaboo, “After living such a trashy life, you shamelessly decided to debut? I already feel sorry for your fans”, the poster wrote.

One of the most serious claims described an incident in elementary school, where Ian allegedly got into a fight with a male student. In a fit of anger, she reportedly threw a rock at him, but it ended up shattering a fish tank, causing water to flood the school's first floor. According to the accuser, instead of Ian facing consequences, her mother intervened aggressively, creating a scene in the teachers’ office and demanding that the boy’s family apologize instead.

The accusations didn’t stop there. The anonymous poster alleged that Ian and her circle of friends were notorious for their behavior, reportedly engaging in actions such as physically assaulting classmates, verbally harassing teachers and refusing to cooperate in group activities.

The post suggested that Ian’s poor reputation followed her through middle school, with claims that she and her friends sexually harassed certain teachers by making inappropriate comments about them in class. The writer further stated, “Honestly, watching you act like that made me realize that while some people go down the wrong path over time, others like you are just born bad”.

They further revealed that Ian’s entire friend group was known for causing trouble, and that after Ian dropped out of school to become a trainee, some of her friends were later caught smoking and bullying younger students. “Seeing that just made me think, ‘Like attracts like’. If you hadn’t dropped out to become a trainee, that could’ve been you too”, they shared.

As the controversy gained momentum, another individual claiming to be a former schoolmate backed up the accusations. To support their claims, the accuser posted what they claimed to be pre-debut photos of Ian, along with screenshots of messages allegedly sent by her in a chatroom. While the screenshots themselves did not contain any direct proof of the alleged incidents, they were used to support the claim that Ian was indeed the person in question.

This second accuser sarcastically responded to fans asking for more concrete proof, saying, “What kind of proof do you need? Should I have taken a picture of the broken fish tank at that exact moment and kept it all these years, even though it was rare for elementary school kids to have phones back then?” This response seemed to highlight the difficulty in proving past events that occurred before smartphones were widely used by students, leading to a heated online debate.

As of now, SM Entertainment has not released any official statement regarding the controversy. With accusations spreading rapidly across social media, speculation is growing over how the company will respond. If the allegations are proven false, the company may take legal action against those spreading false information. However, if any part of the claims is found to be true, Ian’s position in the group could be in jeopardy.