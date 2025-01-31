Hearts2Hearts: SM Entertainment’s upcoming girl group launches social media account and teases member lineup

Hearts2Hearts is an upcoming SM Entertainment girl group and is all set to make their much-anticipated debut. The group has launched their first social media account and released several teasers. Excitement has increased tenfold among fans as everyone is wondering about the concept and type of music the girl group will be dropping.

On January 31, 2025, EM Entertainment launched the official Instagram account for their upcoming girl group Hearts2Hearts. Within just a few hours of the account going public, it garnered a total of 398,000 followers. The group’s photos exude a soft and nostalgic charm, hinting at a debut concept inspired by classic schoolgirl elegance. The members can be seen running through a wide and green field, showcasing the joy of adolescence.

Hearts2Hearts is SM Entertainment's first girl group in five years, following aespa, and has been drawing significant attention. The group is set to make their official debut on February 24, 2025. The girl band consists of eight members in total and more details about them will be revealed in the coming days.

SM Entertainment is one of the most successful and popular K-pop companies in the industry. The agency has launched several popular boy and girl bands that contributed to the Korean wave and popularized K-pop on the international platform. H.O.T., S.E.S., and BoA are some of the major early successes that managed to break the overseas market.

The label currently represents a roster of K-pop artists, including Kangta, BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls' Generation, J-Min, SHINee, Zhou Mi, EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, aespa, and RIIZE. Some of the past artists include Hyun Jin Young, H.O.T., S.E.S., Shinhwa, Fly to the Sky, The Grace, f(x), and Henry Lau. The label also manages actors like Lee Jae Ryong, Yoo Ho Jeong, and Cho Jun Young, and has previously represented Lee Yeon Hee and Go Ara, among others.

SM Entertainment was established by Lee Soo Man but he left the company following a series of shareholder battles between HYBE and Kakao Entertainment, with the latter purchasing the second-highest stake in the company.