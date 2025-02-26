Hearts2Hearts surpasses LE SSERAFIM to achieve second-highest debut sales for K-pop girl group following NJZ

Hearts2Hearts, SM Entertainment's new eight-member girl group, debuted with flying colors on February 24, 2025, with the release of their first album, The Chase and its lead single of the same name. Their album sold 2 lakh copies on the first day of its release. With that, they achieved the second-highest debut sales for a K-pop girl group, following NJZ (formerly NewJeans), as per February 25 data.

The fifth-generation girl group achieved the feat by selling as many as 231,648 copies on debut day, establishing themselves as an impactful 5th generation group. Hearts2Hearts closely follows No. 1 in the list, NJZ, who sold 262,815 copies of their self-titled album on debut day. They also surpassed LE SSERAFIM, the previous group that held the second spot with 176,861 copies sold of FEARLESS. With them shattering records on their debut day, fans are eagerly awaiting to know how they fare in first-week sales and total debut album sales.

The announcement of Hearts2Hearts' formation by SM Entertainment created a huge buzz on social media as they were the first new girl group to debut following aespa in 2020. Additionally, they were also the company’s first large-number girl group in 18 years since Girls’ Generation. Comprising Jiwoo, Carmen, Yuha, Stella, Juun, A Na, Ian, and Ye On, the girl group aims to uphold the legacy of the K-pop powerhouse while paving their own path as the company's future stars.

Advertisement

Ian said, "We will carry on the heritage built by our seniors at SM Entertainment and become the future of SM,” during the group’s debut showcase in Seoul, as reported by The Korea Herald on February 26. In a surprising revelation, the girls mentioned considering the Girls' Generation as their primary role model rather than aespa or Red Velvet.

Regarding that, Jisoo said, "Just like how Girls’ Generation created a synergy by bringing together members with different charms, we will also create a unique dynamic with our individuality."

Carmen, SM Entertainment’s first-ever Indonesian idol, also expressed her fondness towards the Girls' Generation. She mentioned, "When I saw Girls’ Generation perform 'The Boys’ on TV, I was amazed. I wanted to be like them, so I auditioned, got in."