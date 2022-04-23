Heartstopper Episode 1 Review: Joe Locke's uplifting coming-of-age series is a heartwarming gift for all

Heartstopper

Heartstopper Cast: Joe Locke, Kit Connor

Heartstopper Director: Euros Lyn

Heartstopper Platform: Netflix

Heartstopper is a wonderfully charming young romance that will capture your heart, from renowned webcomic to graphic book to Netflix series. Heartstopper is at the sugary sweet end of the teen dramedy series range, worlds distant from Euphoria and Skins, younger but just as lovely as Sex Education, and featuring a fresh gay love tale comparable to Love, Viktor. However, it does not shy away from a dramatic study of queer identity in the face of unwavering heteronormativity. Let me begin by noting that I appreciate Heartstopper's ethos. Based on Alice Oseman's graphic books, this new Netflix drama chronicles the story of two LGBTQ+ teenagers who fall in love, giving crucial representation to those who may not have seen themselves on TV previously.

The first episode of Heartstopper introduces us to Charlie Spring, a bit geeky youngster who is secretly dating a boy called Ben Hope (Sebastian Croft). Although Charlie is openly homosexual, Ben is not and does not want to be seen with Charlie in public. They meet in secret throughout the school day and kiss without anybody knowing. Charlie, on the other hand, has a supportive art instructor (Fisayo Akinade), a cool and deadpan sister Tori (Jenny Walser), and "borderline outcasts" Tao and Isaac (William Gao and Tobie Donovan), who are the greatest friends anybody could wish for. All three are devastated for their classmate Elle (Yasmin Finney), who moved to Higgs Girls School after being subjected to cruel transphobic abuse. Charlie too is healing from homophobic bullying at his school after coming out the previous year.

However, despite his initial displeasure at having to sit next to a prominent athlete a year his senior, Charlie sees Nick and begins to swoon. Charlie develops a crush on Nick immediately away, despite the fact that he believes Nick is gay. Charlie and Nick keep running into one another in the school hallways, and we get this lovely montage of the two boys saying "hello" every time they run into each other. There are definitely flirtatious feelings between them, but Charlie isn't sure whether Nick is simply being polite or not. They encounter Ben in the corridor, but when Charlie greets him, Ben pretends as if he doesn't know who he is. What a pity. Moreover, during lunch, Charlie seeks refuge in the classroom of his teacher, Mr. Ajayi (Fisayo Akinade). They discuss bullies, and Charlie informs him that he has a lover. Mr Ajayi's door is always open, whether he needs relationship counselling or protection from bullies. And it really struck a chord with me. The thought that there may be a safe environment at school for LGBT kids like Charlie. Unfortunately, Charlie sees Ben kissing a girl outside of school. As a result, he informs Ben that he no longer wants to see him. Meanwhile, after seeing Charlie sprinting in P.E. class, Nick approaches him and invites him to join the rugby team, to Charlie's surprise. Charlie is unsure but agrees with Nick's reasoning. However, Ben confronts Charlie in the corridor, and Charlie defends himself by stating that he knows he has a girlfriend. To which, Ben becomes defensive and then begins to forcefully kiss Charlie, who orders him to stop. Nick appears and tosses Ben off Charlie, instructing him to go. But could it be anything more than platonic?

As Charlie, newcomer Joe Locke is enthralling. At first, he seems to prefer that the world swallow him whole, but with the help of his friends and a growing relationship, he discovers a gleam of self-love and confidence. Charlie is constantly blushing and seems to be on the verge of bursting with social anxiety (a relatable mode) in the first episode and Locke harnesses this energy accurately. The ensemble cast of Heartstopper is also groundbreaking, serving as a genuine stronghold of representation and introducing some bright newcomers. As our romantic protagonists, Joe Locke and Kit Connor are super gracious, with the latter being the strongest overall and holding his own against some more established screen companions. Interestingly, Olivia Colman, the Academy Award-winning actress, makes a surprise cameo in the first episode as Nick's mother, whom we meet when she drives him home from school.

Overall, there's no question that Heartstopper will be incredibly popular among current fans of graphic novels, and it will undoubtedly gain a slew of new followers when it enters perhaps the world's greatest content stage. Heartstopper is possibly the most endearing new television series of the year thus far. Much of it is tone: it's a really pleasant, lovable piece of television that's simple to like and tough to dismiss. After watching the first episode, Heartstopper looks to be lively and pleasant, full of sunshine and brilliant colours, and with a welcome lightness of touch that distinguishes it from others in its category. Perhaps the simplest way to characterise its overall atmosphere is that it's heartwarming and will make you finish the season in one go.