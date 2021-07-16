Heartthrob Cha Eun Woo for ‘SWITCH ON’ concept photos; Mood trailer released

Promotions for Astro’s upcoming comeback are in full force. Read details below.

Astro is set to make a comeback with a mini-album releasing on 2 August at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). Named ‘SWITCH ON’ the mini-album will be their 8th and is expected to charm the fans again. On 16 July at midnight KST, the individual concept photo for member Cha Eun Woo along with a mood trailer was posted on Astro’s official social media accounts.

The schedule for the album was shared on 12 July and included individual member concept photos along with mood trailers, followed by a preview of the album, group concept photo, a special photo, then a tracklist release, 2 MV teasers with a highlight medley and finally the music video and album release on 2 August. On the same day that the album comes out, a comeback special show will also be held by the Astro members.

Starting off with member Sanha, followed by leader Jinjin, today, member Cha Eun Woo’s concept photos and mood trailer were released. The two concept photos, one for each version of the album, showed Cha Eun Woo dressed in mostly black using his good looks to the max.

Simultaneously, the mood trailer was shared by Fantagio Music. The mood trailer has Cha Eun Woo posing with a placard of his name while donning a leather biker jacket. He is watching the views in his light pink coloured hair. The puffy cheeks and subtle expressions on Cha Eun Woo are enough to sweep any fan away.

You can watch the mood trailer below.

It seems to have a fresh look judging from the posters released before. But knowing Astro’s tendency to surprise fans with each comeback, we speculate this one will be no different and leave the fans wanting more.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Are you excited for the album? Let us know below!

Astro Who is the leader of Astro? Jinjin is the leader of Astro. How many members in Astro? Astro has 6 members. Who is the eldest member of Astro? MJ is the eldest Astro member. Who is the youngest member of Astro? Yoon Sanha is the youngest Astro member.

Credits :Fantagio Music

Share your comment ×