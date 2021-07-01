Heartthrob Kim Min Kyu to join the cast of ‘Office Blind Date’

Kim Min-Kyu to join the cast of ‘Office Blind Date’, an upcoming romance drama

Kim Min-Kyu has been a part of many dramas, well-known for his roles in the historical drama ‘Queen: Love and War’, rom-com drama ‘Backstreet Rookie’, ‘Signal’, ‘So I Married an Anti-Fan’, and the list goes on. He has been in the acting scene since 2015 and has gained popularity due to his dimpled cheeks, doe eyed expression and versatility.

2021 has been a busy year for webtoon based dramas and ‘Office Blind Date’ is one of them. Based on the webtoon ‘Sanae Matsun’ or ‘Meet the Guy’, Ha Ri (female lead) goes on a blind date pretending to be her best friend for a hefty cash payment – but she’s horrified to realize “her” date is Tae Mu, the CEO of the company she works at. To make matters worse, he’s dead set on marrying her, unaware that she’s an employee of his. And the one thing he hates most? Liars.

On July 1st, his agency Happy Live Entertainment said, "Kim Min-kyu has been cast as Cha Seong-hoon, a warm-hearted secretary with the right personality in the drama. The main lead is to be played by Ahn Hyo Seop and the female lead role has been given to Kim Se Jong and she is currently considering the offer. The drama is set to begin shooting in the latter half of 2021 and to be released by spring of 2022.

Many fans of the webtoon are extremely happy with the choice of Kim Min-kyu as Cha Seong-hoon and honestly, we are just ready to watch any drama with Kim Min-kyu and Ahn Hyo Seop in it!

