HEAT: (G)I-DLE debuts on Billboard 200 at No 25; enters Artist 100 chart at No 13

(G)I-DLE made its fierce comeback with its new album HEAT. This is the K-pop group's first album in the English language. I WANT THAT is the title track. The album is creating new records and achievements on the Billboard Music chart upon its release. HEAT was initially set for a September release date but shifted to October in order to improve the album's quality.

(G)I-DLE enters Billboard 200 and Artist 100 chart

(G)I-DLE makes history as they enter the Top 25 list of Billboard 200 for the first time. Recently, Billboard released the rankings chart for various categories. It was revealed that (G)I-DLE's new album HEAT has entered the famous Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart at No.25.

The famous chart is known to rank the most famous albums currently in the United States. It was the K-pop group's third entry overall in the chart following I love and I feel albums respectively. Not only this, HEAT also entered Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and Top Current Album Sales chart at No.2 for this week. This reflects that (G)I-DLE's HEAT is the second best-selling album in the United States for this week.

(G)I-DLE also made its way to the Billboard's Artist 100 chart again where the K-pop group debuted at No.13 this week, making this their fourth week on the charts overall. HEAT is creating all the heat on the music charts.

About (G)I-DLE's new album HEAT

The K-pop group's first English language album is garnering all the love from their fans. The album titled HEAT features five tracks I Do, I Want That, Eyes Roll, Flip It, and Tall Trees. The title track I WANT THAT has a fierce music video displaying the power and strength the girls hold as an artist. The track I Do was pre-released. For HEAT, (G)I-DLE collaborated with 88rising, an American music collective to work on this album. Watch the music video for I Want That below:

