Heavenly Ever After teaser: Son Suk Ku’s youthful looks shock wife Kim Hye Ja; April Netflix release confirmed

Heavenly Ever After is an upcoming South Korean series starring Son Sok Ku and Kim Hye Ja in the leading roles. Ahead of its release, the first teaser of the show dropped, showcasing the dynamic between the main characters. The plot of the show follows a couple who reunite in heaven after death but things are not the same as it was before.

On February 6, 2025, the production team of Heavenly Ever After released the first teaser featuring Son Sok Ku and Kim Hye. The video opens on a subway in the late afternoon, bathed in the golden glow of the setting sun. Lost in thought, Lee Hae Sook murmurs, “I wonder if heaven really exists,” and later the train crosses the threshold between life and death, eventually arriving at its final stop—Heaven Station.

The clip also showcases the chemistry between Lee Hae Soon and her husband Go Nak Joon, who passed away before her. After her death she enters heaven and she meets a younger version of her husband, making their encounter awkward. He builds a life for himself in utopia but Lee Hae Soon finds herself out of place as she is aged while her husband is young, like a kite.

Kim Hye Ja portrays Lee Hae Sook, an 80-year-old woman who is unexpectedly reunited with her husband in heaven only to find that he has reverted to his younger self. After losing her husband in a sudden accident, she takes on the role of the family’s pillar overnight. When she passes away at 80, she ascends to heaven, expecting a long-awaited reunion.

Son Suk Ku plays Go Nak Joon, a devoted husband and a mailman. Having passed away before his wife, he patiently builds a dreamlike home in heaven, eagerly anticipating their reunion. But when the moment finally arrives, he is caught off guard.

In addition to Son Suk Ku and Kim Hye Ja, the cast includes Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, Ryu Deok Hwan, and more. The show is directed by Kim Suk Yoon, who previously helmed acclaimed dramas such as Radiant, Law School, and My Liberation Notes.

Netflix has confirmed that the show will be released sometime around April 2025 along with a still cut.