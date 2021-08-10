Heeramandi FIRST poster OUT: Sanjay Leela Bhansali unveils poster of his digital show

It was only yesterday that Sanjay Leela Bhansali completed 25 years in the Bollywood industry. From Ranveer Singh to Deepika Padukone to Ajay Devgn, all the actors who were a part of SLB's glorious journey took to their social media to celebrate the filmmakers silver jubilee. Today, the director has shared a piece of great news with his fans that will make them jump with joy. He is here with his new venture's announcement. Taking to their Instagram handle, Bhansali productions shared the first official poster of Bhansali's upcoming project Heeramandi.

The reports of Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanting to make a series titled Heeramandi had been buzzing for a long time. According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, it was said that the filmmaker was himself doing the casting of the film, which will be helmed by his assistant Vibhu Puri. Some reports even suggested that the ace filmmaker is considering either Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Manisha Koirala or Madhuri Dixit for his ambitious project. Taking to their Instagram handle, Bhansali Productions shared the first poster of Heeramandi and wrote, “An epic experience awaits you... A visual spectacle that will leave you breathless. We are thrilled to bring #SanjayLeelaBhansali’s #Heeramandi on @netflix_in.”

Take a look:

Even Netflix India took to their Twitter handle and announced Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. The tweeted, “Words aren't enough to explain how excited we are that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is partnering with us for this epic Netflix Original series but these emojis come pretty close.”

Words aren't enough to explain how excited we are that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is partnering with us for this epic Netflix Original series but these emojis come pretty close#Heeramandi #SLB #Netflix @bhansali_produc — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 10, 2021

Well, till now, there is no official announcement as to who will star in the lead role. But we are sure that the curiosity level of fans has risen to the next level after this official announcement. Who do you think will SLB cast? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Leela Bhansali says ‘full attention is dedicated towards’ Alia Bhatt led Gangubai Kathiawadi