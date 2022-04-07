Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali takes on the mantle of directing songs with his signature style of grandeur.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has had a great start to the year with the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film not only took the domestic box office by storm but also performed well internationally. Now, the filmmaker has moved on to his next ambitious project Heeramandi. For the unversed, Heeramandi is not a film, but an eight-episode web series. For the same, SLB will be sharing directorial responsiblities with Mitakshara Kumar, who served as his assistant director on Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat before helming The Empire.

According to a latest report in Mid-Day, SLB is likely to direct two episodes of the show. However, he will fully be taking on the mantle of directing each song in the web series. A source confirmed the same to the portal. "Bhansali will direct the first two episodes, while the subsequent episodes will be helmed by Mitakshara. However, given his unparalleled style of presenting dance numbers, SLB has taken the responsibility of directing every song. Each episode will have a song, bearing his signature style of grandeur. The compositions are ready."

Heeramandi is set to feature an illustrious cast of Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Nimrat Kaur and Sayani Gupta. The show will revolve around the lives of the courtesans and is a period drama.

As for the show's shoot, the source revealed, "Bhansali will begin filming in the first week of May. The set is built on the same ground in Film City where Gangubai Kathiawadi was shot."

