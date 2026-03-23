Heeseung makes first appearance after leaving ENHYPEN, asks fans not to worry: ‘Gonna release my album soon’

The K-pop world was shaken after BELIFT LAB announced Heeseung’s exit from ENHYPEN after being together for 6 years with the team. They cited his willingness to pursue a solo career as the reason for his departure, and despite the fans' disbelief, they had yet to hear back from Heeseung, who had gone radio silent ever since the announcement. Until now, on March 22, he appeared for his first solo schedule for a fansign during which he opened up about his feelings and apologized to fans for worrying them.

Heeseung doubles down on individual plans after leaving the group for a solo career under the same agency

Appearing for fan video calls, which were previously rescheduled after his exit from the group, Heeseung responded to fans who expressed concern about his well-being. He reassured them that he was doing okay. In return, his own fans shared their solidarity with him, “You can do whatever you want. I will always follow you,” making him appear visibly relieved. They added, “Yes, because your dream is important too.” The singer said, “I will try my best to do [well].”

In a different chat, the star confirmed his future plans after leaving the team, “I'm feeling good today, so don’t worry about me. Actually, I'm gonna release my album soon. Let me just tell you, it's gonna be really different. I’m gonna do my best, I’ll work really hard, so you can trust me more. Thank you for trusting me even though you must have been surprised, and I’m sorry [for causing worry].”

Elsewhere, ENHYPEN has also continued as a six-piece, doing interviews and their own fancalls with ENGENEs, who, although confused, have been supporting the stars. The group released a new album in January, and all remaining members are expected to return to touring soon.

ALSO READ: ‘Heeseung will not return to ENHYPEN’: BELIFT LAB reconfirms singer’s exit for solo career amid fans’ protest