‘Heeseung will not return to ENHYPEN’: BELIFT LAB reconfirms singer’s exit for solo career amid fans’ protest

ENHYPEN debuted with seven members in 2020, and in six years, it was announced that member Heeseung would leave to pursue a solo career after being with the team for so long. Fans have not taken his departure lightly and demanded that he immediately return to the team’s activities and be allowed to do individual work amid group activities. However, their agency, BELIFT LAB, has once again firmly denied any such possibility of the star coming back to his team, sharing that his career visions no longer align with those of the team.

HYBE’s sub-label BELIFT LAB reiterates ENHYPEN’s lineup sans Heeseung

As paths in front of HYBE continue to be lined up with protest trucks from ENHYPEN’s fans protesting against his exit and demanding his return, the company has once again decided to address Heeseung’s departure. They said to The Korea Herald, “Heeseung will not be returning to ENHYPEN.” Adding how they came to this conclusion, BELIFT LAB shared, “He has a clear artistic direction he wants to pursue, and we decided to respect that.”

Moreover, the management team spoke up about how the demanding schedule of ENHYPEN left no room for Heeseung to pursue his solo career dreams, making it difficult for him to move ahead with the group. As reported, they said that the team’s ‘schedule remains extremely demanding throughout the year, making it difficult for members to develop independent musical projects while maintaining full group activities.’

Previously, remaining ENHYPEN members shared their support for Heeseung’s exit in a joint note, adding that they have decided to respect his decision. Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-Ki will continue to work on the group’s achievements as a six-piece here onwards.

Meanwhile, after competing on I-LAND, the group was formed of seven singers who were tested on their singing and performance skills, with fan votes fixing the lineup. Heeseung was the team’s oldest star before his departure on March 10, post which he penned a handwritten letter to ENGENEs (fandom) asking to cheer for his future.

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