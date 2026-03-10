Heesung leaves ENHYPEN to go solo under BELIFT LAB, group to continue with six members

Heesung has decided to exit K-pop group ENHYPEN after 6 years with the members and will be embarking on a new path as a soloist. After being formed on the first season of I-LAND, the septet debuted on November 30, 2020, with their first mini-album, Border: Day One, and the lead single Given-Taken. The member lineup comprised Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-Ki, with the 24-year-old being the oldest under the leadership of a 2-year younger Jungwon.

ENHYPEN’s Heeseung departs group for solo debut

On March 10, 2026, the plan for the group’s future activities as a six-member team was shared on their official social media handles. The agency said, “BELIFT LAB has given much thought and consideration into ENHYPEN's future direction and goals. Through in-depth discussions with each of the members about the future they envision and the direction of the team, it became clear that HEESEUNG has his own distinct musical vision and we have decided to respect it.

As such, HEESEUNG will be parting ways with ENHYPEN, and ENHYPEN will continue official activities henceforth as a group of six members.”

While they refused to go into the details leading up to the decision, they emphasized that the call was taken after ‘extensive deliberation.’ Addressing the fans, ENGENEs, they said, “We understand that this news is a lot to process and may be received with mixed reactions.” They confirmed that Heeseung would be working on a solo album and as an artist under the same company.

ENHYPEN released their 7th mini-album, THE SIN : VANISH, on January 16, 2026, which has gone on to become their last release as a team of seven. This announcement comes just ahead of possible contract renewal talks between the group and their management label, BELIFT LAB. The record went on to sell 1.65 million copies on its debut day and grabbed No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. With the massively successful drop, this announcement comes as more of a shock to their admirers.

