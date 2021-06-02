‘In the Heights’ star Melissa Barrera to headline survival drama series ‘Breathe’

Melissa Barrera who is known for her role in Vida will be the lead star of this survival drama which will have six episodes written by Blindspot creator Martin Gero and writer-executive producer Brendan Gall.

Melissa Barrera, who recently starred as one of the leads in Tanya Saracho’s Vida that went on to air for three seasons has now bagged the leading part in a forthcoming survival drama series called ‘Breathe’ for a leading OTT platform. This six-episode series will be written by Martin Gero, who received a lot of acclaim for ‘Blindspot’. The series will also involve writer-executive producer Brendan Gall and Warner Bros. Television. The survival drama has an enthralling plotline and a wonderfully meaty character arc for Melissa to lead with.

As reported in Deadline, the exciting plot of the story revolves around a plane crash. A small plane crash happens right in the middle of the vast Canadian wilderness. Melissa’s character, after the crash now must find the ways, battle the odds, and confront the elements that are given by nature to find her way out of the wilderness. The character that will be portrayed by Melissa is unlikely the one to be able to battle this scenario as she plays a razor-sharp attorney from Manhattan, who is completely out of her comfort zone when she finds herself in the massive wilderness and must battle for survival.

Martin Gero will be producing the show with his Quinn’s house production company with Brendan Gall along with Warner Bros. TV being the studio behind the series. Melissa has a strong lineup of narratives going ahead in the year as she stars next in ‘In the Heights’ the feature adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical, and also will be seen in a key role in the upcoming Scream 5.

Also Read| Here's why fans are convinced Selena Gomez has been cast in Courteney Cox's Scream 5

Share your comment ×