The Heirs alum Kim Woo Bin looks back at childhood dreams; Compares them with his current goals

The Heirs alum Kim Woo Bin recently opened up about his childhood and current goals, and what he’s currently focusing on. Scroll down to see what he said.
South Korean model and actor Kim Woo Bin recently opened up about his career and future goals that he has set for himself, in a candid interview with Vogue Korea. In the interview, the pop icon was asked about his dreams growing up, to which Kim Woo Bin explained, “Until I was in middle school, I had always wanted to become a strong adult in every way. I wanted to be a ‘powerful man’ who had good strength, a large build, and was great at working. But now, I just want to become a good person."

 

The actor named “loving himself” as something he would never want to stop doing. “It’s not easy to do, so I always remind myself every day,” he said. Kim Woo Bin continued, “I didn’t really take care of myself for a while. I took care of others, but I was especially harsh and unkind to my own self.” Smiling, he shared, “Now, I’m working on loving and understanding who I am."

If you didn’t know, in 2017, Woo-bin was unfortunately diagnosed with Nasopharyngeal cancer which had his career in a hiatus mode for almost four years. Finally, in March 2020, the big announcement came that Kim would be making his acting comeback with the upcoming crime sci-fi film, Alien. For the unversed, the movie is based on aliens who are living in Korea and also stars Ryu Jun-yeol, Kim Tae-Ri, Jo Woo-jin, amongst others. 

 

In case you missed it, back in June, Kim Woo Bin also revealed the reason he’s now on social media. In an interview with Esquire, the Heirs star confessed, "I’m not good at it. I like to text or call someone rather than using social media."

 

