The Heirs to Fight for My Way: Taking a look at Kim Jiwon’s 5 stellar roles

The Aera to our Dongman, Kim Ji Won celebrates her 29th international birthday today and what can be a better time to look back at all the roles that have set her apart as an actor in the Korean entertainment industry.

Though nicknamed the ‘little Kim Tae Hee’ in her earlier days, Kim Ji Won made an infallible footing for herself with some tremendous acting in dramas that have become staples in K-dramaland.

The Heirs:

A bratty aura topped off with a bullying nature that only Kim Jiwon can pull off so effortlessly, her name was etched into our minds with her acting as Rachel Yoo. Fighting for her high school mate and fiancé, Rachel Yoo is evil and everything that she expected to be as an heiress.

Descendants of The Sun:

First Lieutenant Yoon Myungju reporting for duty! Bob cut hair and a haughty persona that is head over heels with a fellow comrade, we applaud Kim Jiwon’s conviction-filled acting in the insanely famous drama starring Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo.

Fight for My Way:

You can tell this one’s our favourite. Not only does her acting opposite Park Seo Joon win us but also the over-the-top aegyo and the aspiring announcer set up as Choi Aera brings a much needed refreshing element to Kim Jiwon’s roles thus far.

Arthdal Chronicles:

This one came off unexpected and had everyone praising the actor for her wide spectrum when it comes to challenging roles. Though the show itself did not receive much fame, Kim Jiwon’s Tanya will be remembered for her kindness.

Lovestruck in the City:

Depicting the real life love stories of people who struggle with love in city life, Kim Jiwon was a lover, dreamer and more as Lee Euno. The drama is said to continue for further seasons and we look forward to more of her inspiring roles.]

