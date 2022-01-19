The Heirs’ Kim Mi Kyung conveys her love and concern for co-star Park Shin Hye in stirring Instagram post

Kim Mi Kyung posted on her Instagram saying, "Eun Sang is going to get married and become a beautiful mother." In the photo, Kim Mi Kyung and Park Shin Hye are smiling brightly and posing. Kim Mi Kyung played the mother of Cha Eun Sang (Park Shin Hye) in SBS drama 'The Heirs'. It seems that they met up for dinner before Park Shin Hye got married.

She continued, “I was so worried during lunch that I cried ‘be careful’ about fifty times! What a beautiful and wonderful couple that just cannot be expressed in any words. May all blessings and happiness be with you. Congratulations. Live a beautiful and healthy life." With such a beautiful message from the ‘eomma’ of K-Dramas, it had us tearing up as well.

Park Shin Hye will hold a private wedding with Choi Tae Joon on January 22nd in Seoul. The two have been dating since 2017. In November of 2021, Park Shin Hye directly announced the marriage news through a fan cafe saying, "I'm going to marry the person I've been dating for a long time."

Kim Mi Kyung is a South Korean actress under Popeye Entertainment. She made her theater debut in 1985. Kim Mi Kyung has been a member of the Yeonwoo Mudae theater company since 1985. She is most active as a supporting actress in television dramas. A year later, she made her film debut and her television drama debut soon followed.

One of the most recognized actresses in Korean television, she has garnered fans the world over. You can find her making appearances in numerous films and television dramas including, ‘The Master's Sun’ (2013), ‘Healer’ (2014), ‘Another Oh Hae Young’ (2016), and ‘Her Private Life’ (2019).

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.

The magnificent celebration of K-world culminates with The HallyuTalk Awards, watch here.

What do you think of the message and the reunion? Let us know in the comments below.