The Heirs star Kim Woo Bin marks his Instagram debut; Actor follows ZERO accounts so far

Head to Instagram for Kim Woo Bin has made his Instagram debut. At the time of reporting, the actor has already surpassed 25k followers while he follows no one yet.

Roll out the digital red carpet for Kim Woo Bin has joined Instagram. The South Korean actor, who has been seen in numerous projects including The Heirs, Uncontrollably Fond and We Are Young, shied away from the social media platform for the longest time. However, it seems like Kim Woo Bin is ready to get up close and personal with his fans through his personal account. The Korean star announced his arrival on the platform with a black and white photo.

Kim Woo Bin has his hand placed on his face while his messy hair covered his forehead. The actor shared the photo with the caption, "Hello, this is Woobin Kim." His agency AM Entertainment confirmed that the Instagram account is indeed the actor's official account. Resharing his post on their agency's Instagram handle, the agency said, "We are sharing joyful news. Woo Bin finally opened an official Instagram account today! Come visit a lot and interact more closely with Woo Bin.”

Check out the post below:

Kim Woo Bin's Instagram debut comes months after his agency warned social media users of accounts pretending to be Kim Woo Bin. Back in July, his agency informed fans that the actor wasn't on any social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc.) and asked fans to be wary of fake accounts. In June, speaking with Esquire, the actor admitted he wasn't good at social media. "I like to text or call someone rather than using social media," he said. We are glad he changed his mind!

