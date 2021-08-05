Heize sings a beautiful rendition of ‘On Rainy Days’ as an OST for Red Velvet Yeri’s drama ‘Blue Birthday’

Heize presented the OST 'On Rainy Days' for 'Blue Birthday' with her own emotions. Singer Heize posted on her Instagram on the afternoon of August 4, "Every time I saw it, my collar felt wet with tears every time I watched the drama.. I remade a song I liked so much and sang it. Both 'Blue Birthday' and the OST I hope you like it! #Rainy days" along with a picture.

In the released photo, Red Velvet's Yeri is shown as Oh Ha Rin, the main character of ‘Blue Birthday’, looking forlorn and depressed. She looks out of the rain stained window, surrounded by blue hues, indicating her sad state of mind. Heize's 'On a Rainy Day' is a remake of BEAST's (currently Highlight)'s 'On a Rainy Day' released in 2011, and is full of Heize's own emotions. The song captures the feelings of a person who has been left behind by their lover and wants them to come back even if things are not good. The rain in the background adds to the heartbreaking melody and Heize’s emotive vocals. It will make one crave for their loved one.

Blue Birthday is a fantasy romance drama in which Oh Ha Rin (Yeri) revisits the past through mysterious photos left by her first love, Ji Seo Jun (Pentagon’s Hongseok), who died on her birthday 10 years ago. He had resolved to confess to his childhood friend since elementary school but he ended up taking his own life, much to her shock and horror. He was about to confess to her when he met his sudden death in the photography room.

She currently works at an abandoned pet shelter, but on the 10th anniversary of the incident, she comes into possession of some photos that her first love left behind. Ha Rin, whose painful memories were relighted again, decides to burn all the pictures. When she was burning the pictures, she suddenly realized she was back to the day she took the picture 10 years ago. The camera only has 8 pictures, so Ha Rin only has 8 chances to go back in time.

The first episode was released on July 23 on Naver TV Cast and Rakuten Viki.

