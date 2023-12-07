Heize's Stranger music video shows her breakup with Sweet Home 2 star Lee Jin Wook; WATCH

K-pop idol Heize has dropped a new single titled Stranger. What's noteworthy in the song is that Sweet Home actor Lee Jin Wook is also featured in the music video along with the singer.

In the Stranger video, Lee Jin Wook and Heize play a couple who decide to put an end to their relationship. It is the title track of Heize's 8th mini album Last Winter and also marks the collaboration of Heize and renowned singer 10CM.

Heize’s Stranger music video storyline

As singer Heize had shared earlier, her new album Last Winter will capture a visual and auditory journey of her persona; the song Stranger narrates the story of a couple who finds it difficult to cope with break up. It is about respecting the crucial decision of the significant other and, at the same time, expressing the pain of letting your loved one go.

Take a look at the official music video of Heize’s Stranger (Feat. 10CM):

The song shows the happy moments of the couple while they were dating and then the void and sadness that is left behind after breaking up. The mesmerizing vocals of Heize and 10CM do justice to the song's poignant tale. The role of a male partner who is distancing himself from Heize is perfectly portrayed by actor Lee Jin Wook.

More about Heize and Lee Jin Wook

Singer, rapper and composer Heize made her debut in 2014 under P-Nation, which was founded by famous singer PSY. She gained fame after appearing on the second season of a reality show called Unpretty Rapstar.

Heize revealed her tracklist for her latest 8th album, Last Winter, which includes songs titled Perhaps, Happy Ending, Stranger, Last Winter, Forget Me Not, Picnic of Night, Midnight, FM 89.1, and Love Goes Around Comes Around.

On the other hand, Lee Jin Wook started his career as a model and then landed minor roles in numerous K-dramas. Gradually, he came to the spotlight and impressed the audience with his versatility. Some of his outstanding works include Nine (2013), Miss Granny (2014), Voice (seasons 2–3) and more.

Wook's latest release is the Netflix apocalyptic horror series Sweet Home 2, where he plays the antagonist. He was also part of the first season and garnered great reviews for his role.

