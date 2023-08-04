Hellbound 2: Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Shin Rok, Kim Hyun Joo and others confirmed as cast for new thriller series

On August 4th, a brief video of around 30 seconds containing the production of Hellbound 2 was shared on Netflix Korea. Kim Sung Cheol, who was recently introduced as the main character instead of Yoo Ah In, who exited, is investigating the content of the new season. Moreover, Kim Hyun Joo, Kim Shin Rok and Moon Geun Young likewise showed their countenances. All cast members appeared to be caught up in perusing the script. Toward the end of the video that followed, Yeon Sang Ho, the director, who is carefully coordinating the shooting process, was incorporated. At last, Netflix finished the video with the caption "Currently in production".

Hellbound 2, Yoo Ah In’s exit and more:

Already, 'Hellbound 2' experienced troubles at the creation stage. Yoo Ah In, who assumed the part of Jeong Jin Soo, a teacher of the Saejinrihoe in season 1, was booked to show up even in season 2, yet was arrested and exited subsequent to being accused of abuse five kinds of medications, including propofol, hemp, cocaine, zolpidem, and ketamine. Yoo Ah In was shipped off to the arraignment on July 9th without detainment. Prosecutors are directing investigations on three suspects, including Yoo Ah In. In Hellbound 2, rather than Yoo Ah In, Kim Sung Cheol was recently chosen for the key role, Jeong Jin Soo.

About Hellbound:

Attention is zeroing in on whether 'Hellbound', which was significantly cherished for its fascinating story and the main actor's unpleasant acting abilities, will turn into a hit even without the actual actor. The Netflix series 'Hellbound 2' is about an otherworldly peculiarity in which individuals are condemned to hell by couriers from hell who showed up without notice, and the people who attempt to uncover the reality of the case with the religious gathering Saejinrihoe, which was restored through this disarray, are ensnared. The first season became a hit because of the unique storyline that followed lives of many people that were affected by these ‘protectors’ who believed that right and wrong can be decided by them and they are allowed to dole out punishments as they see fit. It gives a perspective on our world today and how people on social media ostracize people at the drop of a hat, without even considering everything.

