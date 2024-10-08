Hellbound 2 stills: Kim Sung Cheol and Kim Shin Rok’s return ensues chaos; Kim Hyun Joo gets ready to fight

Hellbound 2 is one of the most hit dark fantasy K-dramas which is set to return with a new season soon. Ahead of its premiere, the drama has revealed a new set of stills featuring Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Shin Rok, Kim Hyun Joo, and more who are stuck in religious mayhem on earth.

On October 8, 2024, Netflix unveiled intriguing stills from Hellbound 2. The first still introduces viewers to Kim Hyun Joo as Min Hye Jin, an attorney turned-fighter who looks scary with a gun in her hand as she presumably faces an enemy force. In the next still, she is seen with her team with a serious expression on her face.

Kim Hyun Joo’s Min Hye Jin intrigues me as to how she will fight the chaos that has ensued in the world while protecting her loved ones. In the last still, she can be seen saving a family while deep thought thinking about how she was in a similar situation.

Next, we see, Kim Sung Cheol, who will take on the role of Jung Jinsu, a religious cult leader of New Truth Society, the day he was resurrected. His resurrection after being hellbound has caused him to question what led to it and what the real purpose behind it is. In the next stills, Jung Jinsu has inscrutable expressions on his face while he tries to find the truth

Kim Shin Rok captivates as Park Jungja in a shabby appearance surrounded by books while other still she is being questioned by someone with a lifeless expression on her face.

The last set of stills from Hellbound 2 depicts the religious mayhem that has broken out in the world leading people to act in heinous ways. Some people are fighting it while some are making a profit from it.

See Hellbound 2 new stills here:

Hellbound 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on October 25, 2024. Hellbound is directed by Train to Busan director Yoon Sang Ho and is based on a hit webtoon of the same name. Focusing on cults, superstitions, and the implications on the human race, the story is set in a future where supernatural beings condemn people to hell.

