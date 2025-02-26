Hellbound actor Kim Sung Cheol in talks to star in Goldland with Park Bo Young amid controversial social media footprint

Actor Kim Sung Cheol is reportedly in discussions to join the upcoming OTT drama Goldland, where he may star alongside Park Bo Young. According to the reports, Kim Sung Cheol has been offered the role of Woo Ki, the junior high school classmate of Park Bo Young’s character. However, his casting has not yet been officially confirmed.

This development follows earlier reports regarding Park Bo Young’s potential involvement in Goldland. In November 2024, Star News revealed that the actress had been offered the lead role. In response, her agency, BH Entertainment, stated, “Park Bo Young has received an offer to appear in the new drama Goldland and is currently reviewing it”.

News of Kim Sung Cheol’s potential casting in Goldland comes at a time when the actor has been facing controversy. Recently, he was criticized for engaging with a voting post on a controversial social media account dedicated to female K-pop idols. The post in question contained stage footage of K-pop stars Kwon Eunbi and Kang Hyewon, but what made it problematic was the way the video was edited. Certain sections of the footage were deliberately slowed down to highlight and expose the artists’ bodies in a way that many deemed inappropriate and overly provocative.

Many netizens accused him of endorsing objectifying content, while others wondered about the potential impact on his career. In response, Kim Sung Cheol issued a public apology, acknowledging his mistake and expressing deep regret over the situation. With Goldland still in the early stages of casting, it remains to be seen whether this incident will have any influence on Kim Sung Cheol’s final decision to join the drama.

Meanwhile, Goldland is going to deliver an intense and suspenseful story set in Goldland Casino, South Korea’s first-ever domestic casino. The establishment was created to breathe new life into a struggling mining town, which suffered severe economic decline after the fall of the coal industry.

Park Bo Young has reportedly been offered the lead role of Kim Hee Joo, a woman whose life has been plagued by endless misfortune. People around her often refer to her as ‘cursed’ due to the constant hardships she faces. Determined to escape her troubled past and build a new future, she gains independence from her parents and starts working at Goldland Casino.

However, what begins as a fresh start quickly takes a dangerous turn. Kim Hee Joo falls in love with a mysterious man she meets at the casino, but their romance soon becomes entangled in a dark and perilous attempted murder case. The case is linked to an untraceable stash of gold bars, which puts their lives in jeopardy. As the story unfolds, Hee Joo finds herself fighting desperately to protect both her love and her own survival in a world filled with hidden dangers.

The drama will be directed by Kim Sung Hoon, who has helmed major hits such as Confidential Assignment and Rampant, as well as the well-received drama Chief Detective 1958. Moreover, The script is penned by Hwang Jo Yoon, a celebrated screenwriter known for films like Masquerade, Memoir of a Murderer, and Rampant.