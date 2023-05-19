Hellbound actor Yoo Ah In on the verge of arrest; Police seek warrant over destruction of evidence concerns

In a shocking turn of events, the police have made a crucial decision regarding actor Yoo Ah In's case. Concerned about the possibility of evidence destruction, they have taken the step to request an arrest warrant. This latest development has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and has fans and the public eagerly awaiting further updates.

Unraveling the allegations: The case against Yoo Ah In

On May 19, the drug crime investigation unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police reportedly decided to seek an arrest warrant, suspecting that the actor's representatives might try to tamper with evidence. The actor is currently facing charges related to the alleged use of five illegal drugs. Despite being questioned twice, Yoo Ah In has consistently refuted the allegations of deliberate illegal drug abuse. His representatives have responded to the claims of propofol misuse spanning approximately two years since 2021 by stating that all instances were for legitimate "medical purposes." They have also asserted that the utilization of ketamine and zolpidem was strictly limited to "medical purposes," vehemently denying any involvement with cocaine. Concerning the positive methamphetamine test, Yoo Ah In's team has indicated that he was "offered it by a friend," implying that his use of the substance was unintentional.

Yoo Ah In’s take on the ongoing case

Taking into account Yoo Ah In's persistent denial of the accusations, the police have concluded that an arrest warrant is necessary to prevent any potential tampering with evidence that could favor him. Shortly after his initial questioning in March, Yoo Ah In expressed, "Although my actions may be perceived as discomforting and unsettling to many, I choose to view them as steps I took towards leading a healthier life, one that I hadn't been able to experience much."

As the news of the arrest warrant request circulates, social media platforms are buzzing with discussions, theories, and opinions. The public is divided, with some expressing shock and disappointment, while others urge everyone to wait for more information before passing judgment. The allegations of evidence tampering and the potential consequences of this legal battle have raised concerns about the actor's career and personal life. As the investigation progresses, it remains to be seen how this case will unfold and what impact it will have on Yoo Ah In's future.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: NCT’s Taeyong to team up with Red Velvet's Wendy for a mind-blowing track on his solo debut mini-album