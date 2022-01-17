‘Hellbound’ crowned Best Horror Series of 2021 by ‘Rotten Tomatoes’

Netflix Korea’s ‘Hellbound’ has been crowned no. 1 on the list of ‘Best Horror Series 2021’ by the American film and television review website, ‘Rotten Tomatoes’. Though there is no actual award ceremony, the annual ‘Golden Tomato Awards’ honour the best-reviewed movies and series of the year.

With a critic’s rating of 97 percent, ‘Hellbound’ took home the title of ‘Best Horror Series 2021’, as announced on the website. The critical consensus by ‘Rotten Tomatoes’ reads, “Summoned by the devilish imagination of writer-director Yeon Sang-ho, Hellbound leverages its terrifying concept to thoughtfully explore human fallibility”. The series was followed by the Paramount+ series ‘Evil: Season 2’, Apple TV+’s ‘Calls: Season 1’, and Netflix’s ‘Midnight Mass: Limited Series’.

Helmed by director Yeon Sang Ho of ‘Train to Busan’ fame, ‘Hellbound’ is a dark fantasy series based on a Webtoon of the same name written by the director himself. The six-part series is set in a world where mysterious messengers from hell begin appearing on Earth without warning to condemn people to hell. At the same time, an emerging religion begins to see popularity as it starts playing with people’s fears.

Starring Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Park Jeong Min, Won Jin Ah, and Yang Ik June, the pilot episode for the series premiered at the ‘2021 Toronto International Film Festival’, becoming the first Korean drama to make it to the festival. After its release on Netflix as an original series in November 2021, ‘Hellbound’ surpassed ‘Squid Game’ to become the most popular show on Netflix upon initial release.

