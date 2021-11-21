‘Hellbound’ debuts as the No.1 Netflix Series in the world; Grabs No. 2 in India

As November 19 dawned, the excitement of K-drama fans couldn’t be held in. Another super starter awaited its release post a few hours. Backed by one of the masterminds of the Korean film and drama industry, the visionary behind the webtoon ‘Hellbound’ that brought about the series version of the same name, Yeon Sang Ho has excelled once again.

When the story of The New Truth or Saejinrihoe was revealed to the world, people flocked over on Netflix, welcoming it with wide arms. Within a day of release, the drama ranked No. 1 on the world Netflix chart. It is remarkable as the megahit ‘Squid Game’ took over 7 days to achieve the same feat.

At the same time, it charted at the No.1 spot in 24 countries including South Korea, Belgium, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Morocco. In India however, it ranked second, only behind ‘Dhamaka’, just like France where it stood No. 2. USA and Germany saw ‘Hellbound’ ranking third.

Yeon Sang Ho has been known for his previous creations, zombie films ‘Train to Busan’ and ‘Peninsula’. This time, he mentioned how he sought actor Yoo Ah In for the lead role of Jung Jin Soo, the cult leader. Kim Hyun Joo, Park Jeong Min, Won Jin Ah, Yang Ik June and Lee Ree took on notable roles in the series.

Fans have been left awestruck because of a very shocking and genius cliff-hanger that has them already demanding a season 2 and we think the craze has just begun. If it will amount to the level of fame that ‘Squid Game’ saw or fall short, is left to be seen.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Hellbound Review: ‘Train to Busan’ director aces making Yoo Ah In deal in vindictive & unremorseful terror

Have you watched the show yet? Share your review with us below.