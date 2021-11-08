Hellbound Final Trailer: The world is in chaos under the power of a sickening cult starring Yoo Ah In & more

The gut-wrenching truths of the world lie wide open as pandemonium and fear take charge when so-called angels descend the face of the earth. The gates of their doom open in a disturbing form when a man sitting at the edge of a cliff throws himself into the water in order to try to escape an invisible force that seems to be scaring him.

Won Jin Ah as the attorney Song Sohyun, wonders if what is said by these scared people that there some creature asks them, ”When will you die?” and when the day actually arrives, takes them to hell. Things turn more alarming when the police are called in, seeing remains of what looks like an apocalypse but in reality, is the aftermath of one of these hell-bound occurrences.

Yoo Ah In unwraps his fearsome character Jeong Jin Soo, intimidating the people through his famous low tone as the cult leader of Saejinrihoe. Skeletons and burnt bodies turn up at these locations and rumours spread that these are God’s messengers. And while the world contemplates if all this is true as voiced by Kim Hyun Joo as Min Hye Jin who is an attorney, more deeds unfold.

Park Jung Min as Bae Young Jae, a broadcasting station PD witnesses mayhem like never before. In the name of religion, people are beaten to death, chased by angels as they wait for their day of condemnation. Distrust, disbelief and more, ‘Hellbound’ premises an unbelievable tale of a cult.

The most awaited series of this month, ‘Hellbound’ releases on November 19.

