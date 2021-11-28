‘Hellbound’ peaks list of Netflix’s global TV series for 6 straight days; ‘Squid Game’ remains in top 10

Earlier on, 'Hellbound' topped the category on November 20 after its release on November 19. The drama series was overtaken by animation 'Arcane' on November 21, but quickly regained its top position and remained at the top for six consecutive days after November 22.

Among the top 10 global TV series on Netflix as of November 28, 'Hellbound' ranked 1st, and other South Korean works such as 'Squid Game' ranked 6th and 'The King's Affection' ranked 8th, showing the popularity of Korean dramas on the international stage.

Previously, Netflix released its first global popularity ranking list on November 17 and ‘Squid Game’ topped the non-English popular TV show list with an aggregate 1.65 billion hours of viewing over the first four weeks following its premiere on September 17. Four other Korean shows made it to top 10 with the historical romance ‘The King’s Affection’ coming in second with 14.1 million hours, and the romantic comedy ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ finished third with 13.8 million hours. The crime thriller ‘My Name’ was viewed for 10.8 million hours over the one-week period to place fifth.

‘Hellbound’ is a story about otherworldly beings who appear out of nowhere to issue a decree and condemn individuals to hell. These supernatural events cause great mayhem and enable the religious group The New Truth to grow in influence. A few people, however, become suspicious about its activities and begin investigating its involvement in mysterious events.

ALSO READ: Watch: BLACKPINK's Jisoo & Jung Hae In’s love takes a turn for the worse in 'Snowdrop' new teaser

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the rankings? Let us know in the comments below.