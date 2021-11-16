Hellbound’s Yoo Ah In talks about a 2 pager one take that he challenged during the shoot

On November 16, sharp and bright the cast along with the director of Netflix’s upcoming mastercard ‘Hellbound’ walked into the room for a press conference. Dark and mysterious, just like their characters, the room was filled with only the anticipation of what’s to come!

One by one the cast of Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Park Jeong-min, Won Jin Ah and Yang Ik June followed by the director of the ‘Hellbound’ who is also the creator of the original webtoon of the same name Yeon Sang Ho greeted the audience and shared their views on the especially demanding characters of the show.

Actor Yoo Ah In, whose portrayal of Jeong Jin Soo finds himself at the centre of the mayhem caused at his own hands recalled the filming of a special scene. The director mentioned how he desperately wanted the ‘#ALIVE’ actor to play the part. Even after being sure of taking it up Yoo Ah In took his merry time confirming his participation, raising the excitement for his role.

Further, on being asked about this scene where the entire crew supposedly moved of its own will to ensure a 2 page dialogue was delivered perfectly, Yoo Ah In’s dedication to his role became very evident. He is said to have memorised the said lines and quipped, “I wanted to continue the shoot in fact. I decided to stop when he (director Yeon Sang Ho) yelled cut.”

Yoo Ah In was so immersed in his character that he briefly joked about how it was difficult to joke around as Jeong Jin Soo. We look forward to his splendid acting and the unfolding of unheard incidents in ‘Hellbound’ which releases on November 19, only on Netflix.

