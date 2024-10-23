Hellbound Season 1 Recap: Retracing Yoo Ah In’s grand plan, Kim Hyun Joo’s battle for justice and Kim Shin Rok’s sudden resurrection

Hellbound, the supernatural thriller South Korean series, is coming back with the second season in all its glory. However, ahead of its grand premiere, let’s take a look back at the previous part and how everything went down.

Adapted from the webcomic of the same name written by Yeon Sang Ho, the plot follows otherworldly beings who unexpectedly appear to deliver decrees, sending people to hell. Their supernatural actions spark widespread panic, allowing the religious group The New Truth to gain significant power and influence. However, a few individuals grow suspicious of the organization’s activities and launch their own investigation into its connection to these bizarre occurrences.

Hellbound Season 1 Recap

Jung Jin Soo’s New Truth Society

In the initial episodes, we are introduced to Jung Jin Soo, played by Yoo Ah In, the chairman of the New Truth Society. While he appears harmless at first, there are more sinister plans lurking beneath the surface. Suddenly, people begin receiving decrees from a divine power—warnings that foretell their deaths. Shortly after, three supernatural beings arrive and violently claim their souls.

These decrees are given randomly, without explanation or apparent reason. Jung Jin Soo concludes that the decrees are a result of people's sins and that God is punishing them. He starts preaching a new way of life and quickly gains immense popularity with the public. Living a righteous life was the only solution to the problem, according to the chairman, and everyone started to follow his teachings.

However, Jung Jin Soo manipulates the daughter of the lead detective investigating the case, convincing her to kill the man who murdered her mother. When the detective confronts him, Jung Jin Soo reveals that he, too, received a decree while in school, which shook his faith since he believed he was a good person. He forces the detective to keep his secret, and eventually, his soul is also taken by the creatures.

The rise of New Truth Society and Arrowhead

As decrees (death warnings) became common, people began striving to live more righteously. However, the New Truth Society evolved into a new religion, gaining immense control over society. The organization broadcasted these ‘punishments’ and claimed to help people ‘repent’ for their sins. Meanwhile, another cult, the Arrowhead, took justice into their own hands. They declared anyone who didn’t follow their rules as "sinners" and executed them by burning them in an incinerator.

Their beliefs were shaken when a 2-day-old infant received a decree contradicting all their teachings. Since the child couldn't have committed any sin, the theory that only sinners were condemned started to crumble. Unable to publicize the event for fear of losing their followers' faith, the group embarked on a mission to cover it up.

Kim Hyun Joo and Sodo Organisation

After Min Hye Jin (played by Kim Hyun Joo) fails to save her mother, she goes rogue and joins an organization that helps people hide after receiving a decree. When someone receives a death warning, their entire family becomes endangered as well. The organization offers this service to protect them and allow them to die without shame.

However, the New Truth Society and Arrowhead discover their activities and kill the organization's leader in a brutal manner. Despite this, Min Hye Jin continues her work, determined to protect a newborn baby from the organization. She plans to broadcast the child’s death live to expose the truth.

When the creatures arrive to carry out the punishment, the baby’s parents shield the infant with their bodies, sacrificing themselves. Miraculously, the baby survives. Min Hye Jin takes the child with her, seeing the baby as the last hope and the only survivor of the decrees, in hopes of changing the world.

Park Jung Ja’s resurrection

In the final moments of Season 1's last episode, Park Jung Ja, played by Kim Shin Rok, is suddenly resurrected, sitting naked with a terrified expression. After previously receiving the punishment of having her soul condemned to damnation, many were confused about what her sins had been. However, her resurrection further suggests that sins may not be the reason behind the decrees and punishments, casting more doubt on the truth behind these supernatural events.

Hellbound Season 2 release date and where to watch

Hellbound Season 2 will be released on October 25, 2024, and secluded for a total of 6 episodes. The show will be aired on the global platform Netflix and the returning cast of the show includes Kim Hyun Joo, Kim Shin Rok, and more.