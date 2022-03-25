‘Hellbound’ star Kim Shin Rok to star in ‘Sweet Home’ sequel? Find Out

According to industry insiders on March 25th, Kim Shin Rok has been cast in Netflix's 'Sweet Home 2' and is currently reviewing her role. Kim Shin Rok captivated viewers around the world with his intense acting in Netflix's 'Hellbound', which was released in 2021.

Kim Shin Rok took on the role of Park Jeong Ja, a mother who was suddenly sentenced to hell and lost her two children which drew attention by detailing the complex psychology of mothers who want to protect their children and the fear of those who are about to die. In particular, Kim Shin Rok showed a strong appearance in the last scene of the work, raising expectations for the new drama. In addition, Kim Shin Rok was a graduate of Seoul National University and became a hot topic after becoming an actor while participating in a theatre club.

The popular drama 'Sweet Home', which was released in 2020 based on the popular webtoon 'Sweet Home', which produced a lot of fans due to the fresh story and a tense suspense and recorded more than 1.2 billion views and the cast featuring Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Nam Hee, Go Min Si, and Park Gyu Young brought the webtoon to life.

Sweet Home is about loner Cha Hyun Soo who, following the death of his family in an accident, moves to a new apartment. His quiet life is soon disturbed by strange incidents that start occurring in his apartment, and throughout Korea. As people start to turn into monsters, Hyun Soo and the other residents try to survive.

