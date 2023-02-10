Hellbound star Yoo Ah In tests positive for marijuana during police investigation regarding propofol use

According to a report on February 10th, the drug crime investigation team of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency requested the National Institute of Scientific Investigation (National Forensic Service) as a result of drug testing, and as a result, Yoo Ah In's urine tested positive for general cannabis. However, propofol was negative.

Citing the words of a drug expert, the media said, "Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main component of hemp, is usually not detected in urine after 7 to 10 days." told In addition, in the case of propofol, it disappears from the body after 3 or 4 days, and it is difficult to confirm with a urine test. Yoo Ah In is currently under police investigation for habitual use of propofol. The police launched an investigation after finding out that Yoo Ah-in had been prescribed propofol at various hospitals since 2021.

The police met Yoo Ah In at Incheon International Airport, who was returning from the United States on February 5th, and executed a body search warrant. The police requested a more precise analysis from the National Forensic Service, and the results of Yoo Ah In's hair analysis are expected to come out in about 10 days.

UAA’s response:

Regarding Yoo Ah In's allegations of marijuana smoking, the agency has yet to reveal its position. On February 8th, when the news that Yoo Ah In was being investigated by the police for allegedly using propofol was first announced, UAA, Yoo Ah In's agency, said, "We are actively cooperating with all investigations and will actively explain the problematic part." An UAA official said to a South Korean media outlet, "We have heard the report, but there is nothing we can confirm. We have not heard anything additional from the police. We have nothing to say other than the official position above."

He currently has one film and two dramas by Netflix which should be releasing this year but seeing the investigation, it seems that most of it might be postponed but Netflix has not yet decided anything regarding the release date or shooting schedules.

