Hellbound star Yoo Ah In’s agency shares comment on the police investigation regarding habitual drug usage

Summarizing the South Korean news coverage on February 9th, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety captured the so-called 'medical shopping' situation in which Yoo Ah In was prescribed propofol at various hospitals from 2021, and requested the police to investigate in November, 2022. It is said that after analyzing the drug integrated management system, which contains information about narcotics and psychotropic drugs, hospitals prescribing them, and patients who took them, they became suspicious of Yoo Ah In’s habitual use of drugs. An official from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said, "As a result of expert review, it was found that an excessive amount of propofol was prescribed even if it was assumed that he had multiple diseases at the same time."

Yoo Ah In’s agency’s comment:

Yoo Ah In's agency, UAA, said in a press release on the afternoon of February 8th, "Yoo Ah In was recently investigated by the police regarding propofol." Then, they said, "We are actively cooperating with all investigations related to this, and we will actively explain the problematic part."

Netflix’s response:

The movie 'The Match', in which Yoo Ah In and Lee Byung Hun worked together, was originally planned to be released on Netflix in April. With this incident, it is expected that the general re-discussion on the release schedule of 'Competition' will take place. The Netflix series 'The Fool of the End' starring Yoo Ah In, which was filmed last fall, is scheduled to be released in the fourth quarter of this year, so there is more time to observe the situation than other works. It is also expected to continue the post-production schedule while watching the situation.

The 'Hellbound 2' side, which received the news on the late night of the 8th, plans to keep a close eye on the results of the police investigation as there is some time until filming. On the other hand, since Yoo Ah In said that he would actively cooperate with the police investigation and actively clarify the problematic part, it seems that the primary key will be how this situation develops and how the police investigation results will come out.

