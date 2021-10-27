Hellbound Teaser OUT NOW: Yoo Ah In transforms into a conniving and delusional cult leader

'Hellbound' tells the story of a supernatural phenomenon in which people are sentenced to hell by the messengers of hell who appeared without notice, and the religious organization Saejinrihoe, which was revived from this chaos, and those trying to uncover the truth of the incident intertwined.

The released trailer reveals the reality of the ‘Go to Hell’, shocking from the start as Park Jung Ja (Kim Shin Rok), who is suddenly sentenced to hell by an unknown creature at the happy moment when the children are celebrating her birthday, and Park Jung Ja is shocked and terrified by the confrontation with a creature that she had never even imagined.

Then, the chilling narration of Chairman Jeong Jin Soo (Yoo Ah In), who preaches the will of God over the chaotic world, flows, and the tension is doubled. Contrary to Chairman Jeong Jinsoo , who claims that supernatural phenomena are God's warning to sinful humans, and his words that fear will set people free from sin, the world plunges into more and more rampant chaos ahead of the live broadcast of Park Jung Ja's demonstration of going to hell. .

People who doubt and hate each other and draw another hell in the world, Jeong Jin Soo’s line of "Welcome to a new world" heralds an unpredictable story that will unfold in a chaotic world.

'Hellbound' is based on the popular webtoon of the same name. Director Yeon Sang Ho, who sharply delved into the uncertainties and absurdities of modern society in each of his works such as 'Train to Busan' and 'Peninsula', participated in the entire process from planning and scripting webtoons to series, directing and co-writing.

The actors said, "'Hellbound' succinctly depicts the hell of the present life" (Yoo Ah In), "A work with an awl-like connotation that sticks out even if you enjoy it excitingly" (Park Jung Min), "The power to be sucked into the story in the script I felt it” (Won Jinah), etc. 'Hellbound’ will be released worldwide on Netflix on the 19th of next month.

ALSO READ: Jung In Sun, Lee Jun Young & more showcase their fun personalities in new stills for 'Let Me Be Your Knight'

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.