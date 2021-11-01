Hellbound: Yoo Ah In, Won Jin Ah and others look grim in the new character posters

On November 1st, Netflix dropped new character posters for the upcoming psychological drama ‘Hellbound’ and each poster displays the true grim and gritty world of the drama. Yoo Ah In, Won Jin Ah, Park Jung Min, Kim Hyun Joo and Yang Ik Jun were surrounded by fire and smoke, as if their world is to be doomed. The series is out on November 19.

Director Yeon Sang Ho, who directly translated his webtoon into the series, said, “The roles of the actors in this work were absolutely perfect,” and revealed that he put a lot of effort into casting actors who perfectly matched the character. It made us even more curious about the story that Yang Ik Jun will unfold.

In the middle of Seoul, there was a demonstration to hell, and Yoo Ah In played the role of Jeong Jin Soo, chairman of the Saejinrihoe, who explained this phenomenon as an act of God. Just like director Yeon Sang Ho’s expectation that “I had Yoo Ah In in mind from the beginning,” Yoo Ah In tried to change his appearance with long hair in order to play Jeong Jin Soo, who believed that evil is only done by humans and humans need to receive the punishment desired by God. He created a unique character with a calm aura but an intense and twisted psychology.

The released character poster catches the eye with the exquisite combination of the lions of hell expressed like black smoke and the faces of the characters. Human beings watch what changes they make and what choices they make as they live in a chaotic society where suspicion, distrust, and fear are growing towards each other in a provocative and shocking setting, where they are notified of death and undergo a trial to hell at a set time. It will make one reconsider what hell, heaven and God really are.

