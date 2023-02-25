Hellbound’s Yoo Ah In tested positive for third drug after marijuana and propofol during police investigation

Actor Yoo Ah In , who is suspected of using drugs, was found to have three types of drug components as a result of a hair test. In addition to propofol and cannabis, a positive reaction to the 'third drug' ingredient came out. A South Korean media outlet reported on February 24th that the National Institute of Scientific Investigation (NFS) recently reported to the police the results of its analysis that three types of drug substances were detected in Yoo Ah In's hair. Previously, the police conducted a simple urine test on Yoo Ah In, who arrived at Incheon International Airport on the 5th, and also collected hair and requested it to be analyzed by the National Forensic Service.

Yoo Ah In is being investigated by the police for habitual use of the psychoactive drug propofol and inhalation of marijuana. In the case of urine, only drugs used in a short period of time can be identified, but in the case of hair, it is evaluated to be more accurate as it can identify drugs administered for up to one year.

The police, who also secured Yoo Ah In's cell phone, plan to call Yoo Ah In as a suspect sooner or later as soon as the digital analysis results come out. Yoo Ah In's agency, UAA, said, "We asked the police several times about the information reported through the media, but until this morning, we only heard back that they couldn't tell us." They added, "We have not been informed of the future investigation schedule, but we will be faithfully undergoing the investigation."

Previously, the National Institute of Scientific Investigation notified the result of a detailed hair analysis of the actor to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Drug Crime Investigation Unit. Last year, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety requested the police to investigate, saying that the actor had been routinely prescribed propofol, a general anesthetic, since 2021. The police conducted a body search and seizure of urine and hair against Yoo Ah In who entered Incheon Airport on the 5th.

The National Forensic Service notified the police that a urine test result had tested positive for cannabis. Propofol was not detected in the same test. Since propofol is excreted from the body after a certain period of time, it was not found in the urine test, but it seems that the positive reaction came out because the component remains in the hair.

