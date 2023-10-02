‘Hello I’m Lee Doo Na..’: Netflix drops BTS video of Bae Suzy's upcoming K-drama DOONA!

DOONA!, Netflix's highly awaited October K-drama title, marks the comeback of South Korean singer and actress Bae Suzy. Following the success of Netflix hits like Vagabond and Start-UP, the South Korean star is poised to captivate her audience once again with DOONA!. With its release date just around the corner, Netflix amid the heightened anticipation offered a sneak peek into the special behind-the-scenes video. In the show, Yang Se Jong will be seen in the lead role alongside Bae Suzy.

Netflix unveils the behind-the-scenes video of Bae Suzy starrer DOONA!

On October 2, Netflix took to X (Formerly Twitter) to share a glimpse into the upcoming K-drama, starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong in the titular role. The series draws its inspiration from the webtoon The Girl Downstairs by Min Song Ah. According to the show's official synopsis, the plot centers on two people who end up living under the same roof. Lee Won-Jun, played by Yang Se Jong, is a college student, while Lee Doo Na, portrayed by Bae Suzy, is a former K-pop idol. In a recently released clip by the video streaming platform, the male protagonist can be seen being curious about the ex-K-pop idol he is sharing his house with. He starts gathering more information about her on a web browser and stumbles upon a video from Lee Doo Na's days as an idol trainee. Sharing a little sneak peek into the life of both individuals, Netflix wrote “we’re declaring ourselves president, secretary, and treasurer of the official Doona fan club check out this special BTS video before DOONA! arrives October 20, only on Netflix”. Check out.

Netflix DOONA! release date and cast

Apart from the Start-Up and Dr. Romantic stars, other actors joining the list of the highly talented cast of DOONA! comprises Lee Yu Bi, Go Ah Sung, Park Se Wan, Lee Jin Wook, and others. Netflix DOONA! will premiere on October 20, globally. Meanwhile, Yang Se Jong would return to the drama industry for the first time after completing his military service in November 2021.

Everything we know about DOONA! so far

The leads of this upcoming romantic drama, DOONA!, are Lee Doo Na and Won Jun. Former K-pop idol Lee Doo Na, who once enjoyed enormous fame, limelight, and massive fan bases, has now abandoned her old life after taking early retirement and has since turned into someone who lives in a shared house. Won Jun, in contrast, is a university student who moves into the same house as Lee Doo Na. The two soon develop a bond and start falling for each other after spending time together. The series is helmed by Lee Jeong Hyo.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: DOONA!: Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong tease sizzling chemistry and opposite personalities in latest stills