‘Hello, My Twenties!’ star Han Seung Yeon and others look aghast in the new posters for ‘Show Me The Ghost’

3 character posters for the movie 'Show Me the Ghost' (director Eun-kyung Kim) have been released. On August 24th, Indie Story released three character posters for the movie 'Show Me the Ghost'. 'Show Me the Ghost' is a self-exorcism comedy in which Yeji and Hodu, best friends for 20 years, find out that there is a ghost in their house, and fight against the waters of Seoul, which are scarier than ghosts.

In the released poster, you can see the new charms of the three actors, from Han Seung-yeon, who met a new life character through 'Show Me the Ghost', to rising stars Kim Hyun Min and Hong Seung beom. Each poster contains a variety of expressions, from Yeji with her eyes wide open with a surprised expression, Hodu screaming for somewhere, and Kidu with a tense expression.

In addition, Yeji, a ten-year-old trainee from Donghak Ant, who even blew up the security deposit for her own room, and Walnut, a convenience store worker who succeeded in renting a house with the dream of owning a house, but is making a living on discarded food, and Kidu, an idol-turned-flower master exorcist who is willing to go on business trips 24 hours a day. It stimulates curiosity as there are different stories that can only be sympathized with by young people living in this era until now.

'Show Me the Ghost' is a work that exudes a different charm not only with the chemistry of the characters full of personality, but also with the unpredictable and exciting story development, and the exquisite harmony of creepy horror and witty comedy. The setting, which is fresh and witty and sharply points out the reality of the age we live in, captures the heart at once, with the phrase 'Anti-price era, exorcise yourself'. In addition, it raises curiosity about what will happen in front of the main characters who decide to exorcise themselves due to lack of money and what are the secrets hidden in the house that looks perfect but somehow gives off an eerie energy.

Meanwhile, 'Show Me the Ghost' will be released on September 9th.

