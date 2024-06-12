Hello Venus Member Yoo Ara diagnosed with cancer; Reveals she underwent surgery

Former Hello Venus member Yoo Ara revealed that she has been struggling with cancer in her latest post. She gave the details of her situation and also shared her feelings about the whole situation. Hello Venus was a K-pop girl group which was formed by PLEDIS Entertainment and Fantagio. They debuted in May 2012 with the extended playlist Venus. the group disbanded in 2019 after the members' contract expired.

Former Hello Venus member Yoo Ara battling cancer

On June 11, former Hello Venus member Yoo Ara took to Instagram and shared that she has been battling cancer. She revealed that she often felt tired and many times her health and physical condition were really bad which later turned out to be cancer. The former idol explained that she underwent surgery to remove the malignant tumor and also took medication and is currently resting.

Yoo Ara also addressed that although there were people who knew, there were also many people who couldn’t get in touch with and felt hurt, so she was also hurting emotionally. She asked for her close ones to understand her situation and why she had been out of touch. She shared that she planned to try and minimize stress and work hard on recovering health.

Yoo Ara assured that she will update on her recovery often. She ended by writing that she just wanted to tell everyone that she's been doing well and not to worry about her too much.

