Helmet Trailer Out: Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl’s rib tickling comedy will get you rolling on the floor

Aparshakti Khurana is back with yet another movie to win the hearts of everyone with his comic timing. Ever since it was announced that he is coming up with a social comedy titled Helmet, fans could not keep their calm, and now finally, the trailer of the film is out. We bet this is going to get you on the edge of your seats.

The trailer begins with Aparshakti Khurana trying to buy a condom from a shopkeeper but instead ends up buying several other things out of hesitation and shame. Pranutan Bahl, who appears to be playing the role of his wife, gets angry at him when he comes home without a condom. Aparshakti and his friends realise that how embarrassed people are to buy a condom and decide to start a business of selling them. What follows is a rib-tickling comedy and a laughter riot that will surely get you rolling on the floor.

Check it out:

Talking about the lead actress, after making her debut in the Nitin Kakkar directed Notebook, Pranutan Bahl will be seen in Helmet opposite Aparshakti Khurana. The film went on floors in Varanasi in December 2019. It marks the directorial debut of Satram Ramani and is produced by Sony Pictures Networks with Dino Morea.

Helmet will be released on Zee 5 and will be streaming from September 3 on the OTT platform. Earlier, talking to Pinkvilla, a source close to the film revealed, “Helmet is a family comedy that touches upon a relevant subject. Since it’s a relatively small film and there being a lot of uncertainty about the future, the makers didn’t want to hold onto it for a long time and have now decided on taking a direct-to-digital route. The team is confident of the content and will kick off their campaign soon. The film will premiere on Zee 5.”

