Henry Cavill hopes to explore Geralt's relationship with THIS character more in The Witcher Season 3

The Witcher recently dropped its second season and Henry Cavill's fantasy series has managed to receive positive reviews for the same. After a shocking finale twist was revealed at the end of the second season, fans are now eager to catch the third season of the show soon which is currently in development. Cavill who essays the role of Geralt of Rivia on the show is known to be a massive fan of The Witcher books and games himself.

In a recent interview with IGN, the actor spoke about what he hopes to see in the upcoming season and named one character whom he would want to see have a more developed plot. Revealing how he would also like the series to stay true to books since he's a big fan of them.

Adding on about the same, he said, "To be true to the books, I think there's a chance to explore the Nenneke relationship a little further. Of course, I would love to work with the Witchers some more, but it all depends on how much the story allows. I'm a huge fan of the books and staying loyal to them, and it's about making sure that story happens without too much in the way of diversions or side things going on to muddy the waters", via IGN.

For the unreversed, the role of Nenneke is essayed by Adjoa Andoh of Bridgerton fame in the second season of The Witcher. In Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher books, Nenneke and Geralt's relationship is described as that of "chosen family." As for the release details of The Witcher's Season 3, it looks like it will be a long wait since the show is still in early development stage.

