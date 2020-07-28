Henry Cavill’s The Witcher gets prequel Blood Origin: Producers say ‘beyond excited to tell the story’

Netflix just announced a prequel to Henry Cavill starrer The Witcher. The Prequel titled as Blood Origin will be a six-part limited series and will begin filming in the UK shortly. Scroll down for all the details.

Here's some good news for The Witcher fans: Netflix just announced a prequel to Henry Cavill’s hit series with the six-part limited series prequel titled as Blood Origin. The new six-part series will be set in an elven world, which is 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher and will tell the origin story of the first Witcher and the events that led to the "conjunction of the spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one. Declan de Barra who was a writer on Season 1 of The Witcher, will act as executive producer and showrunner while Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will act as executive producer on the series.

“As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin," de Barra said in a statement reported by Variety. "A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books: What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans? I've always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery and culture flourish right before that fall. How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and a rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of a civilization’s true story behind. The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher.”

The prequel expands the footprint of The Witcher, which became one of the platform's biggest shows at the time of its release in December 2019. The flagship series was renewed for a second season prior to its premiere. "I am so thrilled to collaborate with Declan and the Netflix team on The Witcher: Blood Origin," said Lauren Schmidt Hissrich."It’s an exciting challenge to explore and expand The Witcher universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski, and we can’t wait to introduce fans to new characters and an original story that will enrich our magical, mythical world even more."

Sapkowski, author of the Witcher novels, will serve as a creative consultant, with Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films serving as executive producers. The series will begin filming in the UK shortly.

