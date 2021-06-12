Henry Cavill starrer ‘The Witcher’ season 2 clip teases Ciri’s heroic journey; WitcherCon announced

The Witcher season 2 production was put to a halt in November 2020 when people involved in the series tested positive for COVID 19.

The latest clip for The Witcher season 2 is out now and it teases an incredible journey for the young heroine of the show ‘Ciri’. The filming of the show though interrupted by many hurdles including COVID 19 and Henry Cavill’s injury got completed some time back and hence a teaser was anticipated for a while now. On the last day of Geeked Week by a streaming giant, the spotlight went to several upcoming original series in order to hype up the fans for the rest of the year. The gritty clip of The Witcher 2 has been successful in building anticipation and excitement among fans.

Season one of the show was successful in terms of garnering accolades from the fans and critics alike. It established the world of the show and the characters that were appreciated. This season, returning cast members Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan (Ciri), and Joey Batey (Jaskier) are joined by some exciting new additions to round out the world of The Witcher — including Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia, as Vesemir, an older witcher who also acts as a mentor for Geralt. Check out the clip for season 2.

Some of the other cast members of the upcoming season include Simon Callow and Liz Carr as Codringher and Fenn, respectively, as well as Chris Fulton as Rience, Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart, a leader of the Lodge of Sorceresses, and Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian. The first season of the show is currently streaming on a major OTT platform while the second is expected to arrive by the end of 2021. In addition to the footage, it was also announced that the WitcherCon will arrive on July 9 in partnership with Cyberpunk and The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red.

