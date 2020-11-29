Henry opens up about being drawn to music at age 6; Says ‘Nothing is as comforting as music’

Actor and musician Henry Lau, commonly known as Henry recently spoke GQ Korea and opened up about his music, his stint on Begin Again and his struggle with self-confidence.

Pop icon and singer Henry recently spoke to GQ Korea and opened up about his music, his stint on Begin Again and his struggle with self-confidence. The interviewer began by praising Henry for his bright and positive personality, to which he replied that he receives that energy from other people as well. “Sometimes when I’m feeling tired or down, I’ll intentionally go to a place with a lot of people,” he explained. “When I take pictures or converse with others it boosts my mood and I regain my energy.”

Henry spoke about his experience appearing on the JTBC show Begin Again, where he said he performed with many musicians that he had always wanted to meet. He specifically mentioned his duet with Lee So Ra, saying, “It was an opportunity for me to learn more about myself as an artist. I learned a lot by being next to her. I also came up with some new ideas that I included in my new album.”

The conversation then turned to his YouTube series Henry Together, in which he meets various musical prodigies and performs together with them. Henry said with disbelief that he has heard stories of people starting to learn how to play musical instruments because of him and that his videos are played at schools. He also mentioned that he learned from his guests, saying, “I become more modest and think that I need to do better. I also enjoy being around children since they make me feel younger.” He continued, “Making the children feel comfortable is the most important thing. I want them to see me as a friend, so I joke around and exaggerate a lot. I think we get along well since I also have a childish side. Maybe it’s because of my appearance, but children don’t really get scared of me.”

Henry also brought up his own experience learning the violin at the young age of six. “I didn’t like it at first. I forced myself to play because my mother wanted me to,” he revealed. “However, when I was 11 years old, I changed my mind after I did well at a competition. I felt proud of myself and I started to enjoy being on stage. Since then, I started to work hard and enjoy music.” When asked what kind of enjoyment he receives from music now, he replied, “I enjoy being able to express my own stories in a beautiful and artistic way. I also like it when people relate to my music. While appearing on Begin Again, I was really happy to hear that nothing is as comforting as music.”

Henry also revealed that he used to struggle with a lack of self-confidence, to the point that he wasn’t able to make even a single sound on stage. “I’m fine now,” he reassured. “Through Begin Again, I realized that I just have to do what I want to do and enjoy the music and that it’s okay to make mistakes. I had forgotten that for a while.”

